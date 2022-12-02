EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 1, 2022, a former school counselor with the El Dorado School District, 38-year-old Megan B. Wilson, was arrested for allegedly selling tobacco and alcohol to minors. According to El Dorado News-Times, the arrest took place after a lengthy investigation by El Dorado Police.

Wilson was a school counselor for Bart Junior High School when the investigation began due to an Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline during the summer, which led to El Dorado Police becoming aware of the allegations. According to reports, Wilson was charged with First-Degree Knowingly Selling Alcohol to Minors, Controlling to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Second-Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

She was transported and booked into the Union County Jail. Wilson was a school counselor for the El Dorado School District for 7 years.