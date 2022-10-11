Camden, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–A former employee of the City of Camden is accusing Mayor Julian Lott of sexual harassment, according to a lawsuit submitted late September in Ouachita County District Court.

Amy Perrin was the former mayor’s assistant for two years.

In the lawsuit, Perrin alleges that Lott made repeated sexual advances toward her. Also claiming that when she rejected those actions, Lott retaliated against her professionally.

The suit names Lott as a defendant, as well as the City of Camden.

Lott responded to those allegations in a press release.

This is still a developing story. We will keep you informed once more information becomes available.