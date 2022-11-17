ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Mike Huckabee, former Arkansas governor, traveled to Georgia on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, to campaign for Herschel Walker. Walker is a Republican candidate running for U.S. Senate.

Former President Donald Trump, friend of both Huckabee and Walker, also showed his support recently by saying, “We must all work very hard for a gentleman and a great person named Herschel Walker, a fabulous human being who loves our country and will be a great U.S. Senator. Get out and vote for Hershel. He deserves it.”

In support of Herschel, Mike Huckabee said, “Make sure you stand with one of the greatest champions the state of Georgia ever produced.” Speaking about Trump’s endorsement of Walker and his campaign, Huckabee said, “You know, I sure hope it has a wonderful effect. What I just heard was one of the most gifted communicators in politics today. But also someone who has core convictions and values I think many people like me want to support.”

The race between Herschel Walker and his opponent, Rev. Raphael Warnock, is headed to a runoff on December 6, 2022, after neither of them received of votes in the midterm election.