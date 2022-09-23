RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Louisiana Tech University has been named to Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges list, one of only two public universities recognized in the state. The University is 47th nationally among all universities on the list for lowest average debt for graduates.

I saw my sister do it first when she came to Louisiana tech so I know what she was capable of doing. She literally left Tech and bought a house so I imagine I’m going to probably do the same. With no debt there’s so many things open to me. NNAMDI NWOHA- SENIOR, LOUISIANA TECH UNIVERSITY

Only four universities in Louisiana were named to the list that recognizes schools that offer an excellent education at a great price, graduate high-earners and propel students to become successful entrepreneurs and influential leaders in their fields.

I think the best thing about Tech is definitely the culture we have here. Were not the biggest school in the world certainly not the biggest in the state of Louisiana but the connection is like a family atmosphere. I really like it, its very heartwarming you could say. PEYTON LITTLE- FRESHMAN, LOUISIANA TECH UNIVERSITY

The honor comes on the heels of Louisiana Tech’s 12th consecutive year being named a Top Tier National University in the News and World Report Best Colleges list.

Forbes chose doctoral research universities, master’s universities and colleges and baccalaureate colleges, as well as colleges that offered specialized programs in engineering, business and art.