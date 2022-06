FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 10 AM, there will be a food distribution at the Farmerville Recreation Center. Each vehicle will receive dairy, produce, proteins, plus extras.

The distribution will be a drive-thru service open to all residents in Union Parish who are in need of food. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Farmerville Recreation Center is located at 116 Cox Ferry Road.