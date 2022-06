MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, there will be a Ouachita Parish food distribution at the Monroe Civic Center. The distribution will be a drive-thru service open to all residents in the parish who are in need of food.

Each vehicle will receive dairy, produce, proteins, plus extras. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. For a full list of food distributions in Northeast Louisiana, visit www.foodbanknela.org/find-food.