WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 6, 2022, and October 7, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Health will host flu vaccination clinics in Jonesboro, La., and Bastrop, La. The vaccinations will take place as listed in the table below:

DateTimeLocation
October 6, 202210 AM – 4 PMJackson Parish Health Unit
228 Bond Street,
Jonesboro, La.
October 7, 20228 AM – 2 PMMorehouse Parish Health Unit
650 School Road,
Bastrop, La.

The vaccination is free for everyone. Walk-ups are welcomed and attendants are encouraged to bring their private insurance cards.