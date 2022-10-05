WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 6, 2022, and October 7, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Health will host flu vaccination clinics in Jonesboro, La., and Bastrop, La. The vaccinations will take place as listed in the table below:

Date Time Location October 6, 2022 10 AM – 4 PM Jackson Parish Health Unit

228 Bond Street,

Jonesboro, La. October 7, 2022 8 AM – 2 PM Morehouse Parish Health Unit

650 School Road,

Bastrop, La.

The vaccination is free for everyone. Walk-ups are welcomed and attendants are encouraged to bring their private insurance cards.