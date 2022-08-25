STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The heavy rain fall over the past week has caused major flooding in some areas of the Arklamiss, especially the Sterlington area.

Well we were hopeful we would get rain and then we started losing our crops and our pecans have fallen off so I was doing a little rain dance out here hoping for rain. Then we started getting the rain and got way more than we hoped to get. Deborah Evans-Sterlington resident

This is not the first time Deborah’s home has flooded. Last time she was trapped inside for three days.

Well it was 2016 and our home did flood and we were not prepared at all because this is a non flooding zone and we didn’t expect a flood. Deborah Evans-Sterlington resident

After Deborah’s home flooded in 2016 she has made sure to take the necessary precautions to keep her and her family safe. Deborah’s advice to anyone dealing with flooding…don’t underestimate it.

The only advice I would have for someone is don’t go out in your car driving across and think that its shallow. Having went through it before that was a really scary experience it changes your opinion completely. You don’t realize how bad flooding is until it happens to you. Deborah Evans-Sterlington resident

Here is a full list of flood safety tips according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: