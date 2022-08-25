STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The heavy rain fall over the past week has caused major flooding in some areas of the Arklamiss, especially the Sterlington area.
Well we were hopeful we would get rain and then we started losing our crops and our pecans have fallen off so I was doing a little rain dance out here hoping for rain. Then we started getting the rain and got way more than we hoped to get.Deborah Evans-Sterlington resident
This is not the first time Deborah’s home has flooded. Last time she was trapped inside for three days.
Well it was 2016 and our home did flood and we were not prepared at all because this is a non flooding zone and we didn’t expect a flood.Deborah Evans-Sterlington resident
After Deborah’s home flooded in 2016 she has made sure to take the necessary precautions to keep her and her family safe. Deborah’s advice to anyone dealing with flooding…don’t underestimate it.
The only advice I would have for someone is don’t go out in your car driving across and think that its shallow. Having went through it before that was a really scary experience it changes your opinion completely. You don’t realize how bad flooding is until it happens to you.Deborah Evans-Sterlington resident
Here is a full list of flood safety tips according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
- Gather emergency supplies, including non-perishable food and water. Store at least 1 gallon of water per day for each person and each pet. Store at least a 3-day supply.
- Listen to your local radio or television station for updates.
- Have immunization records handy (or know the year of your last tetanus shot).Store immunization records in a waterproof container.
- Bring in outdoor items (lawn furniture, grills, trash cans) or tie them down securely.
- If evacuation appears necessary, turn off all utilities at the main power switch and close the main gas valve.
- Leave areas subject to flooding such as low spots, canyons, washes, etc. (Remember: avoid driving through flooded areas and standing water.)