Fleeing driver killed in Lincoln Parish crash

DUBACH, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Louisiana State Police say on July 28, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on Forsythe Road, east of Unites States Highway 167.

According to a press release, the crash claimed the life of the unrestrained driver, 20-year-old Tyler Brazzel of Bernice. Brazzel was fleeing from law enforcement and is suspected of being impaired at the time of the incident.

The initial investigation revealed a 2000 Dodge Ram, driven by Brazzel was being pursued by Bernice Police for a traffic violation. Brazzel was traveling south on United States Highway 167, at high speeds before making a turn onto Forsythe Road. For reasons still under investigation, he lost control of the vehicle, and it began to roll over.

Brazzel was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene. A properly restrained passenger inside the vehicle was not injured.

The crash is still being investigated and toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.

