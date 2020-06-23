Five people killed and six injured in three-vehicle crash

Avoyelles Parish (06/23/20)— On June 22, 2020, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a three-vehicle, fatal crash on LA Highway 29.

As a result of this crash, five individuals were killed and six individuals were injured.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed a 2009 Ford F-150, driven by 21-year-old Derrick D. Kyle Jr., of Cottonport, was traveling northbound on LA Highway 29.

For reasons still under investigation, Kyle Jr. crossed the center lines into the southbound travel lane and struck a 1998 Ford van head-on.

After the head-on collision, which left both of these vehicles disabled on the highway, a southbound 2014 Toyota Corolla struck the Ford van.

Kyle Jr. and his passenger, identified as 20-year-old Jada D. Cook, of Marksville, sustained fatal injuries. A third passenger in Kyle Jr.’s vehicle, identified as a juvenile, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The driver and three adult passengers in the Ford van sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Three additional adult passengers in the Ford van sustained fatal injuries. They are identified as 60-year-old Steven Freeman and 55-year-old Hayward Petre Jr., both of Ville Platte, and 50-year-old Jacoby L. Mayes, of Eunice.

The driver in the Toyota Corolla sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation, including restraint usage for some occupants.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.