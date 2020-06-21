First-Ever Market on the Alley in Downtown West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (06/20/2020) — The City of West Monroe and the Downtown Revitalization group hosted the first-ever Market on the Alley event Saturday. It was a chance for local artisans to showcase their products to the community.

COVID-19 guidelines were followed with social distancing measures and masks being worn.

Everything from produce to paintings was sold and the event was put together because artists couldn’t attend festivals due to the pandemic; “So we felt like it was very important to organize this event for our community to bring some commerce, joy, and extra activity in our downtown,” said Adrienne LaFrance-Wells.

Kaden Cable of Current Farms says this event was a win-win, “It feels me with pride, it takes local people to support local business and that is what everyone here is, a small business.”