WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The first ever Kidzcon took place on October 1, 2022, at the West Monroe Convention Center. This event was fun for the whole family, with a schedule of activities happening all day long.

Nathan Tremaine, the executive director of Kidzcon, gave insight on what Kidzcon is. Kidzcon is a holistic family experience where they can come and meet people from all over northeast Louisiana and have kids’ activities.

Tremaine also told us about some of the activities that took place. “We have a lot of great activities. We have over 40 vendors participating in activities. They are actually doing activities with the kids. We have paintball. We have Mojoy Studios here. We have a Lego brick truck. We’re having a kids’ fashion show, a blacklight dance party, and yoga.”

This is the first year of the Kidzcon event, but Tremaine is hoping for many more Kidzcons to come in the following years. “We’re glad that we can bring this to our community and that we have to make this an annual event, and if you missed it this year we hope to see you next year.