EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The price of sparklers to massive fireworks that light up the night and always make the Fourth of July more memorable may look different to the customer because inflation has impacted many across the nation, including a local stand in Union County.

Henry Hackett is the owner of Dave’s Fireworks, he said, ” We don’t know what to expect because the economy is in such bad shape. We are hoping for a good season, but we are taking what we can get.”

The firework stand has provided the community with a wide variety of fireworks for over fifty years. This year, inflation has caused a delay in shipping their products as early as usual.

Hackett said, “Maybe an item or two that our suppliers have had to go up so we are having to pass that price on to the customers so we can continue running our business.”

The stand will be open until at least the Fourth of July from 8 AM until 10 PM. It is located at the end of Northwest Avenue after crossing the train tracks and just before the entrance of El Dorado Chemical .

If you and your family plan on being in South Arkansas for the holiday weekend, don’t forget to check out some of the public firework displays happening.

July 3rd

The City of El Dorado is hosting their annual firework display at the Union County Fairgrounds from 8 PM until 9 PM.

In Magnolia, “Sparks in the Park” festivities begin at 6:30 PM and fireworks start after 9 PM.

July 4th

In Camden, the “Star Spangled Spectacular” event will take place at the Camden Airport. Gates open at 6 PM and the event starts at 7 PM, with fireworks kicking off at approximately 9:15 PM.