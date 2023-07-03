WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- With less than 24 hours from the 4th of July many residents in northeast Louisiana are purchasing their last-minute fireworks. Allegiant Fire Protection did a recent study and looked into the American fireworks scene and came up with some interesting facts. When it comes to who spends the most on fireworks Louisiana is about in the middle of the pack. Louisiana according to the study, clocks in at number 24 on the list.

Well actually this year we have been pleasantly surprised our sales are better than last year. There may not be as many people walking through the doors, but it seems they’re spending more. Evalise Poulin, Freedom Fireworks

Among some southern states on the list South Carolina and Alabama were the two southern states that spend the most on fireworks. The average spend in South Carolina was $6.47 and in Alabama, it was $5.68. meanwhile, in Louisiana, our average spend, per person, was just .60 cents. Some residents and they said they’re actually spending more than they did last year on fireworks while some are spending less.