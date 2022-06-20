TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Monday, June 20, 2022, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation donated $27,000 to Tallulah Fire Department.

According to Firehouse Subs Public Relations Manager Allison Heard, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has donated more than 69 million dollars to fire departments across the United States. The donations included 1.2 million dollars within Louisiana, and more than $100,000 in the Ark-La-Miss.

The Tallulah Fire Department donation would go toward 10 sets of new bunker gear. Harold Allen is the Tallulah Fire Department chief.

“These are the things that as a department we can buy maybe two or three per year, along with some other budget things,” Chief Allen said. “But this here gives us a heads up to be able to purchase ten at one time.”

Across the country, every sale at Firehouse Subs goes right back into helping first responders in that community.