Fire station hit by gunfire

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: Facebook page of Champaign Firefighters Local 1260

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — According to Champaign Firefighters Local 1260, several gunshots were fired and hit Station 1 firehouse late Saturday night.

There were no reported injuries.

Officials stated, “We are here to serve the community, we spend a third of our lives at the firehouse. We will always be there when you need us, but we as a community have to do better. The violence needs to come to an end”

Anyone with information on this incident should call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.

  • Photo courtesy: Facebook page of Champaign Firefighters Local 1260
  • Photo courtesy: Facebook page of Champaign Firefighters Local 1260
  • Photo courtesy: Facebook page of Champaign Firefighters Local 1260
  • Photo courtesy: Facebook page of Champaign Firefighters Local 1260

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories