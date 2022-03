OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, there was a small fire at Riser Middle School at approximately 1 PM this afternoon. The fire took place in a classroom on the second floor.

Teachers and staff were able to evacuate all students safely and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and we will keep you updated as we receive more information.