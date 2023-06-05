SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A child is at an area hospital as a precaution after a fire broke out in a vacant room at the hotel where they were staying on Sunday night, June 4.

Image of Royal Inn’s sign by KTAL’s Jenna Vitamani

At 9:36 p.m., firefighters were alerted to a fire at Royal Inn in the 1900 block of North Market Street. After arriving on the scene, firefighters followed the source of the smoke to the door of a vacant room.

Officials say the fire broke out in an empty room located directly below the mother and child.

The door to the room was locked, and no one was inside. Firefighters were able to force entry and found a bed in flames, and by 9:47 p.m. the fire was under control.

So far no injuries have been reported.