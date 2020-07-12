Fire crews battle serious flames as Windsor Inn Apartments catches fire

MONROE, La. (07/11/2020) — The Monroe Fire Department arrived at the Windsor Inn Apartments around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters were met with intense flames that engulfed parts of the complex.

Antonio Smith, with The Monroe Fire Department, says several apartments are severely damaged due to the fire. Crews will be working well into the evening to ensure the flame is completely extinguished, and all hotspots are controlled.

Five engines are on scene, along with two ladders, and multiple other units.

Investigators are still working to determine a cause.