MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — St. Fredrick High School will host their ”Fill Up for Ft. Myers” donations drive from October 11, 2022, to October 14, 2022. St. Fredrick High School are partnering with Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers, Fla. to help those who were affected by Hurricane Ian.

Photo courtesy of St. Fredrick High School

Donors are encouraged to donate water and cleaning supplies.