File on deputy shooting of teen Hunter Brittain goes to Lonoke County prosecutors

by: The Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The results of the investigation into a Lonoke County deputy’s deadly shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain during a traffic stop have been handed over to prosecutors.

Lonoke County Prosecutor Chuck Graham said he had received the Arkansas State Police case file on the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain during a June 23 traffic stop.

Graham said he’s sent the file to the state prosecutor coordinator since he’s requested a special prosecutor to handle the case.

Brittain’s shooting by a Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy has drawn the attention of civil rights activists nationally.

