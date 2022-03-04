MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 3, 2022, at approximately 10:55 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 1100 block of Richwood Road Number 2 in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 28-year-old Quindarrius Marquis Williams and the victim.

According to officers, the victim stated that Williams struck them in the face with a closed fist. Officers observed the victim’s face and noticed a large knot above the victim’s right eye and a red abrasion on their neck.

A witness at the scene confirmed that Williams struck the victim in the face. Through the officers’ investigation, they learned that the altercation was over a handgun that Williams wanted possession of.

After officers read Williams his Miranda Rights, he advised authorities that he had the handgun the day before. Williams also informed officers that he was a convicted felon on parole.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Simple Battery and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies.