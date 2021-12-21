FERRIDAY,La(KTVE/KARD)–In order to protect residents one police department is now enforcing a curfew for teenagers
Due to a rise in crime, the Ferriday Police Department is enforcing an emergency curfew order to teenagers under the age of 18. At 8 P.M. patrol men will begin to move teenagers inside their homes. If teenagers are caught outside after 10 P.M. they will be taken into custody and only released to a parent once a fine is paid.
We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.
Ferriday Police enforces teenage curfew
FERRIDAY,La(KTVE/KARD)–In order to protect residents one police department is now enforcing a curfew for teenagers