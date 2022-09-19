WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)— Fentanyl overdose continues to be a problem in the United States. The ArkLaMiss is even starting to see the effects of this drug.

Jay Ellerman, the Commander of the Ouachita Metro Narcotics Unit, said, “Fentanyl is a powerful pain medicine and opioid that is usually only prescribed to people with severe pain.”

Fentanyl can be laced with all kinds of drugs, but Ellerman told us how they’ve mostly been seeing it. “Pills that appear to be a Xanax bar or a pain pill, like hydrocodone or oxycontin, are really pressed fentanyl.”

Fentanyl has become such a widespread issue even here. “I mean, we work. We work the cases every day, and we see just a pile every day. Because it’s so prevalent right now. We actually did some training for the agencies for the shifts, the patrol shifts, to let them know, “Look, this is here, and this is the potential of what you can do with it.”