WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD) — FEMA will be granting the state of Louisiana nearly $75 million in natural disaster and COVID-19 relief, according to an announcement from Senator Bill Cassidy.

The grant’s approximate total is $74,751,566.40. According to Cassidy, $32,575,317.83 will go towards relief for the Great Flood of 2016, $11,556,913.37 will go towards COVID-19 relief, $8,153,832.65 for Hurricane Laura relief, $2,297,612.17 Hurricane Zeta relief, and $20,167,890.38 for Hurricane Ida relief.

“Louisiana has taken a beating over the past few years. We’ve faced hurricane after hurricane, all while responding to a pandemic,” said Cassidy. “This funding is a critical step towards returning our state to wholeness.”

Relief grant breakdown:

Grant AwardedRecipientProject Description
$32,575,317.83Louisiana Office of Risk ManagementThis grant will provide federal funding to help repair the facility of the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women (LCIW) as a result of severe flooding back in 2016. 
$4,076,238.37Louisiana Office of Emergency PreparednessThis grant will provide federal funding to help establish emergency protective measures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
$1,052,391.60Vernon Parish School BoardThis grant will provide federal funding for repairing damages to Pitkin High School as a result of Hurricane Laura.
$4,575,875.20Vernon Parish for Debris RemovalThis grant will provide federal funding for the removal of debris in Vernon Parish as a result of Hurricane Laura.
$2,525,565.85Louisiana Department of MilitaryThis grant will provide federal funding to help establish emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Laura.
$11,914,446.43Livingston ParishThis grant will provide federal funding for the removal of debris in Livingston Parish as a result of Hurricane Ida.
$1,134,925.00City of SlidellThis grant will provide federal funding to help establish emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Ida.
$7,118,518.95Plaquemines ParishThis grant will provide federal funding for the removal of debris in Plaquemines Parish as a result of Hurricane Ida.
$2,297,612.17City of New OrleansThis grant will provide federal funding for the removal of debris in New Orleans as a result of Hurricane Zeta.
$7,480,675.00Ochsner Clinic FoundationThis grant will provide federal funding to help establish emergency protective measures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Source: Senator Bill Cassidy