FEMA approves Individual Assistance for seven more Louisiana parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Governor John Bel Edwards, FEMA has approved an additional seven Louisiana parishes for Individual Assistance following Hurricane Laura. This approval brings the state’s total number of parish where people are eligible for aid to 16.

The new parishes are Rapides, Natchitoches, Sabine, Winn, Grant, Jackson and Lincoln.

“These parishes were affected when Hurricane Laura made its way up our state, keeping its hurricane-strength winds until it exited. These residents should begin applying for aid from FEMA now. More than 71,000 Louisianans have already applied for FEMA Individual Assistance following Hurricane Laura,” Gov. Edwards said. “We continue to make the case for the additional parishes to be approved because of the severity of this terrible storm.”

On Thursday, August 27, Hurricane Laura made landfall on Louisiana’s coast and on the following day, Friday, August 28, Gov. Edwards’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration was approved.

In his request, the governor requested Individual Assistance, which is for people who suffered damage in the storm, for those affected in 23 parishes total. So far, FEMA has approved IA for 16 parishes.

People who sustained losses in Hurricane Laura in the designated parishes of Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Ouachita, Vermilion, Vernon, Rapides, Natchitoches, Sabine, Winn, Grant, Jackson and Lincoln.

You can begin applying for assistance today by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

If you need shelter during this time, text LASHELTER to 898-211 for information about where to go or call 211.