Federal prisoner sentenced for fatally stabbing fellow inmate 19 times

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 37-year-old Jesus Sanchez was sentenced to 30 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for Second Degree Murder. According to evidence presented in court, on June 18, 2014, an inmate arrived at the United States Penitentiary Pollock.

Cellmates Jesus Sanchez and David Cortez stabbed the newly arrived inmate with a knife on the recreation yard. The victim had 19 stab wounds in his upper and lower back, chest, shoulders, arms, neck, and head.

The victim later died at the hospital from his injuries. Sanchez and Cortez admitted to killing the victim. Cortez pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder and was sentenced to 350 months in prison.