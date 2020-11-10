FDA authorizes emergency use of experimental coronavirus therapy

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Government has approved an Emergency Use Authorization for an investigational monoclonal antibody therapy “for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adult and pediatric patients,” the agency said Monday.

The drug bamlanivimab, developed by Eli Lilly, is one of several therapies being investigated for COVID-19.

“While the safety and effectiveness of this investigational therapy continues to be evaluated, bamlanivimab was shown in clinical trials to reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization or emergency room visits in patients at high risk for disease progression within 28 days after treatment when compared to placebo,” the agency said in a statement.

There are restrictions for the EUA:

Positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing

Must be 12 years of age and older weighing at least 88 pounds

At high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization

This includes those who are 65 years of age or older, or who have certain chronic medical conditions

Bamlanivimab is not authorized for patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19

“As illustrated by today’s action, the FDA remains committed to expediting the development and availability of potential COVID-19 treatments and providing sick patients timely access to new therapies where appropriate, while at the same time supporting research to further evaluate whether they are safe and effective,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn said in a statement. “Through our Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program, the FDA continues to work around the clock and use every tool at our disposal toward these efforts.”

The U.S. government agreed last month to buy initial doses of an experimental drug that patients could receive if federal regulators allow it on an emergency basis.

Under the agreement, the government will spend $375 million to buy 300 million vials of the drug. How many doses that would provide is unclear. Each vial contains 70 milligrams and that dose proved ineffective in the early results. It took four times that amount — 2,800 milligrams — to show any effect.

Also in October, the government stopped a study of Lilly’s drug in hospitalized patients after it seemed the drug was not helping those more seriously ill patients.

“This emergency authorization allows us to make bamlanivimab available as a COVID-19 treatment for recently diagnosed, high-risk patients — adding a valuable tool for doctors fighting the now-increasing burden of this global pandemic,” said David A. Ricks, Lilly’s chairman and CEO said in a statement. “The rapid development and availability of bamlanivimab could not have been achieved without the relentless work of our Lilly team, collaboration across the industry and the urgent work being done by the government to ensure appropriate allocation to patients who need it the most.”

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. also is seeking emergency use for its experimental two-antibody treatment. President Donald Trump received it when he was ill with the coronavirus earlier this month.

In September, NewsNation looked at the antibodies, how the therapy is already being used to fight other common conditions like asthma, allergies, arthritis and even cancer.

“The issuance of an EUA is different than FDA approval. In determining whether to issue an EUA, the FDA evaluates the available evidence and carefully balances any known or potential risks with any known or potential benefits of the product for use during an emergency,” the FDA said Monday.

Also on Monday, Pfizer says early analysis of its COVID-19 vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing the virus.

