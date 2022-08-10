BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization allowing healthcare providers to use an alternative dosing regimen of the JYNNEOS vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older determined to be at high risk of monkeypox infection. According to reports, this will increase the total number of doses available for use by up to five-fold.

We welcome today’s decision from the FDA. This alternative dosing regimen has been shown in prior studies to be safe and elicit an equivalent antibody response. Importantly, it will significantly increase the number of at-risk individuals who can now benefit from protection against monkeypox. This is a potential game changer for our monkeypox response, especially ahead of upcoming large events in Louisiana. LDH will work with CDC and our healthcare providers to operationalize this new regimen in Louisiana as quickly as possible so we can get more vaccine doses out to more people faster. We must do everything we can to contain monkeypox in our state and keep our at-risk communities safe. Dr. Joseph Kanter, State of Louisiana Health Officer

The monkeypox vaccine can now be given to high-risk adults between the layers of the skin. The Louisiana Department of Health has communicated to healthcare providers that this guidance is effective immediately in the state.