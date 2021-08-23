FDA Approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

MONROE,La-(KTVE/KARD) The FDA has decided to approve the Pfizer COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine. This is the first vaccine to be FDA approved, but will this approval motivate more people to become vaccinated?

Monroe resident Joseph Turner says he plans on getting vaccinated now that It has been approved by the FDA.

Joseph Turner Monroe resident “I’m definitely getting it this week, you know just to be on the safe side and protect my family and loved ones, and then I’m close contact with everyone in the barbershop you know so.”

According to the FDA more than 92 million people have received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Monroe business owner Christie White says she believes more people will get vaccinated due to the approval.

Christie White Monroe business owner “I think it’s great. now maybe more people will get vaccinated because they see that it’s been approved, and they need to speak with their doctors and get all the information that they need, and it’s a good thing for the community.”

Community leader and pastor Don Banks also feels that the FDA approval will inspire more people to get vaccinated.

Don Banks senior pastor Greater Realness Cathedral “I think people really needed the confidence, I think with the FDA approval, that’s going to launch out more motivation for people to want to be vaccinated and go out and get vaccinated.”



Now that the vaccine has been FDA approved more vaccine mandates are expected to be set in place. We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.