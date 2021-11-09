FBI seeking information on person of interest in Morgan Nick case

If you have any information, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help collecting information on a person of interest in the disappearance of Morgan Nick from an Alma baseball field in 1995.

The FBI is seeking information on Billy Jack Lincks, who died in prison in 2000.

According to a release from the FBI on Tuesday, approximately two months after Morgan Nick’s disappearance, Lincks attempted to abduct a young girl in Van Buren at a location eight miles from the Wofford baseball field where Nick was last seen.

Lincks was born and raised in Crawford County, Arkansas, and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He worked at Braniff Airlines in Dallas, Texas from 1962 to 1974.

He returned to Van Buren sometime in the late 1970s.

The FBI is now asking for help from anyone who knew Billy Jack Lincks.

Whether through church, work, school, or any social activity, the Bureau is looking for information about Lincks and details about his entire life

Court records show that Lincks was convicted of felony sexual indecency with a child in March of 1996 and had pleaded guilty to charges of felony first-degree carnal abuse in 1993. He died in prison in 2000.

Nick was kidnapped on June 9, 1995, from the parking lot of the Alma Little League baseball field. Her family said she had gone to the parking lot with two friends to chase fireflies, but the other children returned without the girl.

Her friends said they saw Nick talking to a bearded man next to a red pickup truck, but that man was never identified.

June 2021, marks the 26th anniversary of her disappearance, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an age-progression photo of what Nick might look like at the age of 31.

If you have any information, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.