FBI, Poinsett County deputies seek armed ‘holiday heister’ in bank robbery

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. – Poinsett County deputies and federal agents are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who they say robbed a bank.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the robbery happened just before 10:25 a.m. Monday at the Armor Bank located at 214 Hester Park Drive in Marked Tree.

Authorities said the robber entered the bank with a gun and ordered everyone to drop to the floor. Officials said he then ordered the bank teller to give him cash, which he put into a plastic bag.

Authorities also said no shots were fired and no one was physically hurt during the robbery.

Federal agents said the robber fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money in a metallic-colored Dodge Durango with black chrome wheels and tinted windows.





The robber was last seen driving on Interstate 555 away from Marked Tree, according to federal agents.

The FBI have released photographs and a video of the robber, and a picture of his vehicle can be found on their Twitter page.

#BREAKING The FBI and #Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office are seeking information on the "Holiday Heister" who robbed a Armor Bank in Marked Tree, AR on Monday!



Call Poinsett County Sheriff's Office at 870-578-5411 if you have any information! Tipsters may remain anonymous! #ARnews pic.twitter.com/aSwf3unJ7U — FBI Little Rock (@FBILittleRock) December 15, 2021

Authorities describe the robber as either a white or light-skinned black male standing at about 6 feet 1 inch tall with a slender build.





Agents said the man wore a black zip-up hooded jacket, a black ski mask, blue jean pants and tennis shoes during the robbery.

Authorities ask that anyone who may have information on the robbery to contact Poinsett County deputies at 87-578-5411.