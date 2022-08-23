FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The FBI is looking for the public’s assistance in finding a fugitive last seen in Arkansas.

According to an August 23 FBI report, Johnathan Juan Lawrence, 25, is wanted for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud and he was last seen in the central Arkansas area. Lawrence is approximately 5’8″ tall, weighs about 185 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

An August 3 indictment in the Eastern District of Arkansas Federal Court reveals that Lawrence was charged along with 21 other defendants that “intentionally conspired and agreed to execute and attempt to execute a scheme to defraud Bank of America” from January-August 2021. The indictment explains that the scheme involved unemployment debit cards for “multiple state unemployment systems.”

The charge specifically leveled against Lawrence stems from a $2,500 transfer made on March 30, 2021.

FBI Little Rock asks that anyone with any information about Lawrence’s location contact its office at (501) 221-9100.