CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 18, 2023, a little after 7 AM, Louisiana State Police Troopers opened an investigation into a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 133 near Bellview Lane. As a result of the crash, 60-year-old Melanie Gray of Columbia and 43-year-old Brinkley Thomas of Columbia were killed.

The initial investigation uncovered that Gray was traveling north on LA Hwy 133 in a 2023 Hyundai Elantra. The Elantra exited the roadway and struck a tree. There is still an active investigation into this incident.

Since Gray was unrestrained, she was ejected from the Elantra and succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Thomas, who was unrestrained, also died from his injuries. It is unknown if impairment is a factor, but routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.