UPDATE (12/07/2022; 1:23 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 7, 2022, at 1:23 PM, Monroe Police confirmed that an adult male was the victim of the fatal crash that took place on Interstate 20 near the Pecanland Mall in Monroe, La. According to police, the crash is under investigation and a toxicology report is pending.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a fatal accident on Interstate 20 close to the Pecanland Mall. According to police, the accident was a single-vehicle crash.

There may be traffic near the area due to the incident. As always, we’ll keep you updated as we receive more information.