Farmerville woman arrested for employee theft

Farmerville, La. (01/30/20)— A Union Parish woman has been arrested by sheriff’s deputies accused of stealing money and merchandise from her employer.

Pamela L. Bullock, age 50, of Farmerville, was booked into the parish detention center at Farmerville on a charge of felony theft. Her bail was set at $2,500.

Sheriff Dusty Gates said the owner of the Exxon convenience store on North Main Street in Farmerville had video of the suspect as recent as Jan. 21 taking money from the store.

The owner told investigators that the employee had been taking money and items from the store “in a span of three to four months.”

Gates said Bullock admitted to deputies that she had taken at least $800, but couldn’t remember all she had taken because she had relapsed on a drug problem.

