FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place at the S-Mart Convenience Store located at the intersection of North Main Street and Miller Street. According to officers, the incident took place on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, and a large number of construction materials were stolen from the property.

If anyone has information on the incident, call Farmerville Police at 318-368-2226.