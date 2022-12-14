UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Farmerville Police Department announced the following road closures due to the recent storm that hit the area Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Camp Road

Goldie Street

Georgia Street

Avoid the Union Villa apartments area. The site will continue to be under mandatory evacuation until the area is cleared.

Farmerville Police Department advises those traveling through the area to use caution due to debris. Check the page for more updates as we receive more information.