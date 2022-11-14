Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 2:30 PM, Farmerville Police were dispatched to West Boundary Street in Farmerville, La. in reference to a possible shooting. According to authorities, 22-year-old Kelvin Dawayne Walker Jr. was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple shots from a rifle.

Warrants were issued for Walker’s arrest and he was apprehended by police on October 30, 2022, and transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. He was charged with Assault by Drive-By Shooting, Aggravated assault with a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.