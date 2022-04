UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department and Monroe Police Department recovered a submerged vehicle from Lake D’Arbonne. According to Farmerville Police, the vehicle was in the lake due to a medical emergency that resulted into a vehicle accident.

Photo courtesy of the Farmerville Police Department

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a medical facility for observation.