UPDATE (01/12/2023): According to authorities, Jamario Lewis was taken into custody by the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on January 12, 2023, in Cotton Valley, La.

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Jamario Lewis is currently wanted by the Farmerville Police Department on charges of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. It is believed that Lewis was involved in a shooting that occurred inside the city limits of Farmerville on January 1, 2023. As a result of this shooting, a female victim suffered serious injuries.

Photo courtesy of Farmerville Police Department

Reportedly, Lewis has ties to Union County, Arkansas, and Columbia County, Arkansas. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lewis, you are urged to contact the Farmerville Police Department at (318) 368-2226 or Crime Stoppers of Union Parish at (318) 368-9679.