Farmerville man arrested for meth possession at local church

Downsville, La. (02/07/20)— A Farmerville man found passed out in his vehicle behind a Downsville church was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center on a narcotics charge.

According to Sheriff Dusty Gates, Tanner Jay Bearden, age 26, was found passed out in his Jeep Liberty behind Lane Chapel Church on La. Hwy. 151 by a Union Parish sheriff’s deputy.

The sheriff said one of the department’s narcotics agents received a tip about Bearden’s whereabouts and he notified the deputy patrolling the area.

According to the sheriff, the deputy first walked around the vehicle to make sure there were no weapons in sight.

There were none, but he did see a small plastic bag on Tanner’s lap containing suspected methamphetamine.

The arrest report stated that the deputy then reached through the open driver’s side window and retrieved the baggy before opening the door and awakening Tanner.

Tanner’s bail was set at $15,000 for meth possession.

