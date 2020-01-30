Farmerville man arrested for domestic abuse

Farmerville, La. (01/30/20)— A Union Parish man is being held in the parish detention center at Farmerville charged with domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment.

Arrested and booked on the charges was Bobby Cleve Broullette, age 37, of Farmerville.

Sheriff Dusty Gates said deputies got a call from a third party stating that a woman at the Spillway Road address was being battered.

When deputies arrived at the address, they saw a woman standing in the carport. They reported she ran inside the house.

Gates said deputies could not get anyone to answer the door so they left.

However, about an hour later they got a call from the victim, saying her spouse held her inside a bathroom and would not let her answer the door.

She reported that after deputies had left the first time, she was able to get to her bedroom and lock the door.

She said her husband then kicked in the door, held her down on the bed, and punched her in the back of the head.

She then fled the residence, drove to a neighbor’s house, and called the sheriff’s office.

When deputies confronted Broullette, they reported that he was extremely intoxicated and admitted that he and his wife had been arguing about his drinking.

However, he denied holding her in the bathroom and denied kicking in the door, holding his wife down and hitting her.

Gates said deputies found pieces of wood on the bedroom floor that came from the hinges as the door was apparently kicked in.

Bail information is not currently available.

