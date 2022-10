WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 8, 2022, the Farmer’s Market at Seventh Square will host a Fall Fun event from 9 AM to 2 PM. There will be baked goods, face painting, door prizes, food trucks, live music, pumpkins, jumper, and a family photo op display.

For more information, call 318-322-2203.