Family of pilot killed in helicopter crash mourns loss

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — While many people are getting ready for the holidays, Jessica Hawley will be spending the evening writing a eulogy for her brother, Joshua Hawley.

“I think we are all just trying to process it, trying to figure out how to comprehend the world without him in it,” said Jessica Hawley Harrison, Josh’s sister.

She said her entire family was shocked when they received the life-altering phone call Tuesday.

“My dad even said it didn’t even occur to him that could be Josh, like helicopter crash, ‘Oh, that’s sad,’ but none of us, it didn’t even occur to us that could be Josh because he was just so invincible, so tough,” said Harrison.

He was a Marine for 13 years, a volunteer firefighter, an Eagle Scout and even worked for the coroner’s office.

“As an EMT and as a Marine, he had a very strong stomach and he could handle a lot of stuff, and I think he saw that as responsibility,” said Harrison.

His dedication to safety leaves them wondering how this could have happened.

“We are trying to wrap our minds around it because he was the king of safety,” said Harrison.

For Jess and his family, this loss leaves a big hole in their hearts.

“He really was a great dad, I think the biggest tragedy of all is that they are not going to get to grow up having him actually in their lives and I think that’s, that’s going to be, that’s a huge tragedy right there,” said Harrison.

Hawley leaves behind a wife and three small children.

A fundraiser has been created to provide financial assistance to Hawley’s family. Click here to make a donation.