Family of 4 loses everything in a Athens tornado

Amanda King is a single mother of three who has lost everything. She stays in Athens, but she stayed with her family on January 12th in a Super 8 motel to visit them while they were in town. Little did she know the next morning, her home would be in shambles.

“It was really devastating. To see everything you’ve worked for gone. The ceiling in my daughters room, my youngest daughter, its gone. If she would have been here that night, its on her bed, who knows if she would have even made it through. Yeah, its really devastating,” said Amanda King.

Ms. King and her children are trying to make a new home in Simsboro this week as they move out of the hotel they were in for one week. A local foundation helped her family out and she is forever grateful for that.

“Red Cross put us up in a room for the first week and you know people just donated some furniture. But we still need some beds and the school gave all the kids their clothes back. So other than that that’s how we been making it,” said King.

If you would like to donate to Ms. King’s family you can contact her cellphone at 318-465-5518. You can also send money to her cash app at $AmandaK318.