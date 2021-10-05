Exclusive interview with the parents of The Voice contestant Brittany Black

EL DORADO, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) - Executive director of Turning Point, Jennifer Davis, says 1 in 4 women have been abused. She says the awareness component is not just for victims but for everyone.

“Our lofty mission, our great huge goal, is to end violence. And knowing that that probably is not realistic, we want to do our best to reduce and prevent violent behaviors in youth, so by the time they become adults, hopefully they have learnt some copy mechanisms." Says Davis.