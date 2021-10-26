EXCLUSIVE: Arrest Made in Monroe Cold Case

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police tell NBC 10 an arrest has been made in a cold case that dates back to 2017. It took place at the Parkview Apartment Complex on Richwood Road 2. A one-year-old’s body was found in the complex and police believe foul play was involved.

NBC 10’s Christina Jensen spoke to the mother a few weeks ago about her daughter’s suspicious death, this was before an arrest had even been made.

“If anybody lost their child without nothing, without any closure. I know how you all feeling said Kassandra Buie, mother of Kaliyah Buie.

Just two weeks ago, Kassandra Buie was pleading to KTVE NBC 10’s camera for closure. Now she may soon have that closure. Monroe PD made an arrest in this case dating back to 2017.

“I’m still traumatized, I’m still hurting. I blame myself, I feel like if I never let my cousin take her she would still be here to this day,” said Buie.

Kaliyah Buie was only a small baby when she was found dead at the Parkview apartment complex back in 2017. Kassandra said the one-year-old was staying with the family of her father at the time of her death. She said she dropped off her baby there on wednesday and on friday she heard the tragic news.

“When I walked in the house it was like a whole crowd of people in there. She was laid out in the couch. The ambulance was trying to bring her back, but she was already gone,” said Buie.

Kassandra said she received very little details from Kaliyah’s father, Christopher James about the incident. she also says James’ mother was quite silent too.

“The grandmother says she was cleaning up or something and someone told her to go check on the baby in the room, but she was there and she wasn’t moving,” said Buie.

Kassandra said an autopsy later revealed that her one year old daughter was beaten to death. She also suffered several injuries, including a broken jaw. At least one person of interest was named shortly after the incident back in 2017. However, no one was arrested, now four years later an arrest has been made. A case — once cold — now may finally get closure.

Monroe PD didn’t release the suspect’s name, but told NBC 10 an arrest was made as of Tuesday. Once we learn more we will update this article with new details.

UPDATE: Monroe Police have arrested Christopher James, on Tuesday, for failure to seek assistance and obstruction of justice.