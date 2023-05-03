WEST MONROE, La. — (5/3/2023) Another beautiful day across the ArkLaMiss, thanks to a weak trough of low pressure that passed through the region late last night. The warmer, more humid air returns to the area as we move toward the weekend.

As winds return to the southeast tomorrow, temperatures are likely to climb back into the mid 80s through the afternoon. Storms are likely to develop to our west, but our environment will likely remain unfavorable for significant rainfall until deeper into the weekend. Daytime highs will climb back into the upper 80s by Friday.

For the weekend, a few weak upper level disturbances could help to drive a better focus for showers and storms. Most of the rain potential will be driven by the daytime heat and humidity. Overall, the warm, humid pattern is likely to continue well into early next week.