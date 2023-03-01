WEST MONROE, La. — (3/1/2023) The environment is primed for a risk of severe weather. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms appear possible across the ArkLaMiss through Thursday night. Some of those storms will likely become severe, posing a risk for damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and pockets of hail and heavy rain. All ArkLaMiss residents are urged to stay weather aware through early Friday morning.

Tonight

As warm, humid air continues to stream northward from the Gulf, a lead impulse ahead of tomorrow’s deep trough of low pressure will likely generate a few storms across parts of the Lower/Mid-Mississippi Valleys this afternoon into tonight. Although the coverage of storms may be somewhat tempered or suppressed, any storms that can develop will have the potential of producing all severe weather hazards… especially a threat for large hail.

It should be noted and repeated that storm coverage for tonight (Wednesday night) should be relatively isolated to scattered. Many areas will not see rain, nor storms. In general, the best window for severe storms appears between 6pm and 10pm. While a stray shower or storm could continue into the night, the overnight severe risk into Thursday morning should stay rather low.

Thursday Afternoon/Night

The main upper trough will swing eastward on Thursday, with an increasingly strong wind profile in all levels of the atmosphere. Warm, humid air will continue to seep inland overnight and into Thursday morning. As temperatures climb in the early afternoon, the atmosphere will become quite unstable. Surface winds backing to the southeast will continue to increase a very sheared environment. All of these ingredients lead to the potential for widespread severe weather over several states.

Ahead of a sweeping, late night cold front, we will monitor a risk for discrete, pre-frontal supercell thunderstorms. That risk is greatest in the higher threat areas (Level 3 Enhanced and Level 4 Moderate). These storms would have the greatest potential for very large hail and tornadoes, some of which could be strong. It should also be noted that this risk for supercells is highly conditional, considering a capping inversion may persist well into the afternoon. Best timing window for supercell storms will likely be between 3pm and 7pm.

The front will surge eastward late Thursday night, bringing one last threat for severe storms into the region. A quasi-linear convective system or “QLCS” (a broken line of storms) can be expected along and immediately ahead of the boundary. Within these clusters of storms, all severe weather hazards will remain possible… including the risk for tornadoes. The best timing window for these storms will be in the 9pm to midnight range. Most storms should end west to east by very early Friday morning.

Other Notes

Spring severe weather risks in the ArkLaMiss have more favorable ingredients than other months of the year; however, there are still limiting factors to these severe weather threats. Both today and tomorrow, we’ll be monitoring the presence of a capping inversion (an area of warm air aloft). That inversion could suppress thunderstorms.

Some computer models have backed off a bit on how much instability we can maintain ahead of tomorrow night’s front. This may be attributed to warm, humid moisture transport and the possibility for low, overcast skies through much of the day.

Severe storm forecasts are never a certainty. While the entire region will have favorable ingredients for severe weather, it doesn’t guarantee you’ll actually experience it… even in the most heightened risk areas.

If some of these “limiting factors” can be overcome, the potential remains for a significant, widespread severe weather episode that could span several states… including our region.

Severe weather season creates a lot of fear/anxiety, especially considering past events. It’s important to remember that most severe weather events only impact very small, isolated areas… even within issued severe weather warnings. Your goal is to be informed and ready to act if a warning is issued. If you’re in a warning, take it seriously and find shelter… even if it appears that the storm will miss your area.

How To Prepare

Spring in the ArkLaMiss is the same song every year. We’re going to see severe weather risks, and we’ve seen several through the winter months. Staying weather aware is truly a way of life for much of the southern United States. Here’s where to start:

Review your emergency kit. Make sure, in the event of a disaster, that you have fresh batteries to power radios and other devices. Have food and fresh water for everyone in your home for at least three days. Make sure all necessary medications are refilled.

Discuss your severe weather plan with your family. Make sure everyone knows where to go if a warning is issued. Remind everyone to act quickly when a warning is issued, and remain calm.

Have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts. NOAA Weather Radios and the KTVE/KARD Weather App are ideal ways to hear and receive warnings. Also, make sure that WEAs (wireless emergency alerts) are enabled on your phone. Everyone should have three reliable ways to receive severe weather information.

Residents should never rely on outdoor sirens as an alert for severe weather. Any siren system is designed as an outdoor, last resort alert. Many sirens cannot be heard over the loud winds, rain, and thunder that storms can produce. Severe weather can also restrict or distort the coverage of a siren system.

Secure loose outdoor objects. Bring in all outdoor items that can be tossed by strong winds (trash cans, decorations, outdoor furniture). If items can’t be brought inside, make attempts to secure them as much as possible.

Clear all drainage areas. Soils across the region remain quite saturated. Periods of heavy rain could cause isolated street/flash flooding. Do your part to give rainwater the opportunity to drain properly.

Keep devices charged. Severe storms occasionally cause power outages.

Know where you are on a map. When watches/warnings are issued, you’ll need to act quickly. This may seem elementary to some, but it’s very important. Make sure you’re familiar with nearby towns, roads, highways, and points of interest.

Residents are urged to have the most updated weather information, as it becomes available. Additional forecasts, graphics, outlooks, and more can be found here. We’ll continue to keep you updated with the latest information on-air and online.